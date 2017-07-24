‘Sick’ Woyome Takes Medicine In Court

Alfred Woyome

Businessman, Alfred Woyome, was given a break in court on Monday, July 24, so he could take some medication during his oral examination on how he intends to repay the GHc 51 million wrongfully paid to him as judgment debt.

During the oral examination conducted by a Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, Mr. Woyome’s lawyer, Ken Anku, asked for permission for his client to take his medication saying his client was not in good health.

To add to the health concerns, during the oral examination, it also emerged that Mr. Woyome has not been able to engage in any business since 2012.

According to him, he lost all his businesses after his arrest in 2011 and the subsequent legal ordeals. He told the court he spent all his time in court to the detriment of his businesses.

When asked about the AAW Management Consulting Services, which was incorporated in 2016, Mr. Woyome told the court that the company, despite being established in 2016, is still not in business.

Mr. Woyome during the examination, however described as erroneous the decision of the Attorney General to drag him before the Supreme Court to orally examine him on the GHc 51 million paid to him as a judgment debt.

Responding to questions during the oral examination, he further told the court he felt persecuted by the state through these actions given that he had a payment plan agreed with the AG.

Ahead of the oral examination, a document sighted by Citi News indicated that a charge had been placed on the property of Mr. Woyome, as sought by the Attorney General’s office.

The companies affected by the charge included Anator Holding Company Limited, AAW Management Consulting Services, Anator Construction Company Limited, Green Township Security Services Company Limited, Woyome Brothers International Limited, Stewise Anator Company limited and Stewise Shipping Compan Limited.

The oral examination covers the possible debts Mr. Woyome owes, whether he has property to satisfy the debts, and the manner in which he used the judgment debt money paid him, among others.

This judgment debt saga traces back to 2008 where Mr. Woyome was paid GHc 51 million after claiming he helped Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for the hosting of the 2008 African Cup of Nations.

However, an Auditor General’s report released in 2010, held that the amount was paid illegally to him.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr. Woyome to pay back the money, after a former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, challenged the legality of the payments.

-Citifmonline