SIC Supports Head Of State Golf

Andoh (L) receiving the dummy cheque from Adu-Poku

State Insurance Company (SIC) has thrown its financial weight behind the second edition of the Head of State Invitational Golf competition scheduled for the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi this Saturday.

The Insurance giants, in a ceremony at its Ring Road Head Office, presented a cheque of ¢50,000 to the country’s golf governing body, Ghana Golf Association (GGA).

CFO of SIC Insurance, Mr Richard Adu-Poku revealed that the gesture demonstrates his outfit’s commitment to the development of sports in the country.

“We believe this will go a long way to support and ensure you deliver a befitting golf competition for the first gentleman of the land, Nana Akufo-Addo,” said the SIC boss.

Project Manager for the competition, Mr Francis Andoh, expressed profuse thanks to SIC Insurance for the gesture saying, “ We are indeed grateful for the support, it will certainly go a long way in making it an epoch-making event.

“We are putting in much to ensure we raise the bar in the competition; all is set, we are expecting high profile dignitaries from far and near on the Course.”

The amateur event seeks to bring together decision makers to create and build businesses on the platform of golf taking into account its tenets and philosophy- an essential guide to business

About 120 crack golfers in the country and beyond are expected to participate in the competition.

It has also received support from MTN, GCB, SIC, Sentuo, Johnny Walker, National Lottery Authority (NLA), umb, GIPC, KEK Insurance, Cal Bank, GB, Special Ice, Ozone and Global Media Alliance.

The event is put together by the Ghana Golf Association, Northwestern Solutions in collaboration with Ghana @ 60 Years On Secretariat.

It teed-off with the maiden edition at the Achimota Golf Club, and indications are that Western Region will host it next year to create regional balance.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum