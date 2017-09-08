SHS Placement Extended To September 30

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

The Ministry of Education has extended the registration process for students seeking Senior High School education to the end of September.

This is the fourth time the education ministry has extended the deadline as it is aimed at solving the Internet-based challenges that have hindered smooth placement of students.

A statement signed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Friday September 8, 2017 said “the deadline for accessing the internet to complete the Computerised School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) process has been extended to the end of September 2017.”

The Minister further assured “parents and guardians that no child who qualified to be placed in a public senior high school will be left behind.”

Some frustrated parents Tuesday September 5, 2017 besieged the premises of the Education Ministry to seek placement for their wards following the challenges that have plagued the exercise.

Reporting live from the premises of the ministry, Starr News’ Daniel Nii Lartey said the “place can be likened to a call centre.”

-Starrfmonline