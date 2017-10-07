‘Shouts Of Victory’ Slated For Oct. 20

Ada

The annual music festival dubbed ‘Shouts of Victory’, which is being organised by the Christ Embassy Church in Ghana, will take place from October 20 – 22 at the forecourt of the Christ Embassy Church in Nungua.

‘Shout of Victory’, an annual programme organised by Christ Embassy Church, Nungua, has the objective of praising God and winning souls for Christ through music and arts, as well as helping the youth to unearth and develop their talents.

Instituted about four years ago, the event is expected to bring Christians and gospel music lovers closer to God.

Nigerian singer Ada, whose songs have touched many lives, has been invited to perform alongside Ghanaian artistes at the event.

Her songs include ‘Only You’, ‘I Overcame’, ‘I Testify’ and others.