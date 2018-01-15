Shot FH Soldier Dead – GAF

Sergeant George Boakye, an army personnel attached to the Office of the President, has been killed by robbers.



The deceased was shot several times by unknown assailants at Tema on Friday, 12 January around 11PM.



Col. Eric Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces, who confirmed his death to ClassFMonline.com, described the development as “unfortunate”, and bemoaned the level of “lawlessness” in the country.



The deceased was driving from Sakumono when he stopped to urinate by the roadside at Community 19 near the Accra Abattoir area. His attackers managed to snatch the Toyota Land Cruiser he was driving and shot him multiple times in the chest when he tried to resist and get his weapon from the car to defend himself.



He was pronounced dead at the 37 Military Hospital after some Good Samaritans had called the police to intervene. The police patrol team dispatched to the location found the crashed Toyota Land Cruiser on the Community 19 bridge.

-ClassFMonline.com