Shortage Hits Volta Region

A scene during the donation

The blood bank of the Volta Regional Hospital, popularly referred to as Trafalgar Hospital, is in dire need of blood, the Volta regional blood organiser, Vincent Fekpe, has lamented.

He disclosed that the topmost referral hospital in the region cannot boast of the ideal 200 units of blood that is expected to be on standby at every given time, a situation which threatens quality healthcare delivery and patients’ lives.

Mr Fekpe explained that the regional blood bank has about 60 units of blood at the moment, which is woefully inadequate for the kind of cases brought to the hospital.

He said the situation is likely to get worst now that the hospital is opening new wards and specialised services, including dialysis, which will put a lot of pressure on the blood bank.

“Currently, what we have in stock will not be more than 60 units of blood. I know a lot of people are going to theatre this morning. Today is our main surgical day so what we have there will not be enough because there are a number of patients who are going to theatre for surgery,” the blood organiser pointed out.

Mr Fekpe revealed this during a blood donation exercise organised by the MTN Foundation at Ho Technical University dubbed ‘Save A Life Campaign’.

He commended the initiative and hoped that the units of blood collected would go a long way to secure the lives of many patients in need of blood across the region.

A welcome address read on behalf of the Senior Manager for Sustainability & Social Impact of MTN Ghana Foundation, Robert Kuzoe, stated that the campaign formed part of MTN’s corporate social responsibility.

“Our interest in this event is driven by the fact that we need a healthy society to be able to enjoy our services. As we work hard to connect societies and delight them with our services, we must also show interest in their lives,” he said.

Mr Kuzoe further added that MTN has consistently invested in these areas and intends to continue to support communities through life-changing projects.