`I Was Shocked When NPP Won Ekumfi Seat’

Mr Blay and regional chairman Robert Kutin exchanging greetings with queenmothers at the house

The President Elect, Nana Addo Dunkwa Akufo Addo has thanked the people of the Central Region for voting massively for the party to win in this year’s general election.

According to him, although he knew the people of the region would vote for him during the election, he was surprised that the party won the Twifo-Atti-Morkwa (TAM) and Ekumfi parliamentary seats.

“I was shocked when I heard that NPP has won Ekumfi and Twifo-Atti-Morkwa (TAM) seats in the history of Ghana’s politics and I promise to fulfill all my campaign promises to enable you have confidence in voting for the NPP,” he added.

Nana Addo made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the Central Regional House of Chiefs on Tuesday as part of his “Thank You Tour.”

He said the region had seven seats in 2012 and this had increased to 19 seats in the 2016 election, adding that in terms of popular votes the region had improved its support for NPP from 43% to 53% in 2016.

The President Elect promised to construct the first phase of landing sites in the various fishing communities in the region such as Cape Coast, Moree and Winneba to improve on the fishing industry in the country.

Nana Addo noted that the involvement of chiefs in governance would help his presidency, adding his doors would be open to them to enable him know some of the problems in their areas and how best the government can help solve them.

He emphasized that by the time the next District Assembly election would be held in 2018, all the constitution and legal procedures would have taken place in the referendum that the constitution calls for in the election of the Municipal , Metropolitan and District Chief Executives.

He urged Nananom to support him and his government with prayers.

The President of Regional House of Chiefs, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah thanked the president elect and his entourage for the visit.

He underscored the need for the government to consult chiefs in the development of their traditional areas.

“The regional house of chiefs is ready and prepared to co-operate with government to take the country to the promise land,” he emphasized.

He appealed to Nana Addo not to left out the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the Acting General Secretary John Boadu and Stephen Asamoah Boateng in his ministerial appointments.

Nana Addo was accompanied by his Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, Acting national chairman, Mr Freddy Blay, National campaign Manager, Mr Peter Mac Menu, National Women’s Organizer, Otiko Djaba, regional and constituency executives, the elected MP and supporters of the party.

Email:affulsco@gmail.com

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast