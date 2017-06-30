Shock Kills Woman, 63

A 63-year-old woman has died of seeming shock upon seeing the condition of her 14-year-old nephew who was allegedly brutalised by the police at Agona-Nkwanta in the Western Region.

According to sources, the deceased, Hannah Darko, died after watching in anguish the serious brutality unleashed on the boy by an alleged police constable at the Agona Nkwanta Police Station.

The boy, who is said to be having pains in his jaws, was reportedly invited to the police station for allegedly fighting with his schoolmate, who is said to be the daughter of a police woman.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that it all started after a misunderstanding ensued between the boy and his schoolmate – who is the Girls’ Prefect of Abura DA School in the Ahanta West District – on board a bus on their way home after school last Friday.

The girl, according to sources, reported what happened in the bus to her mother upon her arrival at home.

The mother in turn was said to have reported the case to her colleague police officers at the Agona-Nkwanta Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the boy was invited for questioning.

According to the authorities of the school, even the boy had already been punished.

Though the boy’s father and his aunty (Madam Hannah Darko), went to the police station to plead for the release of the teenager, they were unsuccessful.

A police officer was said to have consequently assaulted the boy on the orders of the police woman.

The aunt, who could not stand the sight of the agonizing treatment her nephew was going through, allegedly collapsed and was rushed to the Dixcove Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly upon arrival.

Gifty Essuman, niece of the deceased, told journalists that the management of the school advised the girl’s parents to withdraw the case from the police station for it to be settled amicably but the parents did not adhere to that.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olivia Awurabena Adiku, told DAILY GUIDE that investigation into the case had been carried out by the regional CID.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi