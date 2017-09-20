Shirley To Unearth Talents With ‘Next Screen Star’

Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Award-winning film director, writer and producer, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, has launched a new talent search dubbed ‘Next Screen Star’.

The ‘Next Screen Star’, according to the director, is an acting programme with the sole aim of unearthing talents to create “that professional actor every director will want on their set”.

The programme is in three phases and will span for a period of five weeks.

The first phase will be the workshop where students will be trained and given professional guidance to exploit their talents to becoming seasoned, top-notch and well sought-after actors.

The second phase of the ‘Next Screen Star’ is the grand audition session. This is where students are put to the test to reproduce all they have learnt within the workshop period of the programme in a grand audition.

Their performance at the audition could land them a role in a Shirley Frimpong-Manso Film, which will be premiered online.

The third and final stage will be the film production session which will take place after the grand audition.

“Only selected actors at the audition (selection will be based strictly on performance) will be given a role in the film production. Roles will vary from lead, supporting, minor and extra roles,” she said in a statement.

“Interested applicants should log on to www.nextscreenstar.com to download the forms, complete it, add a passport picture and deliver it at the front desk of the Next Screen Star office, No. 13 Star Avenue, Kokomlemle, Accra,” the statement added.

On delivering the completed forms, applicants will be given information on the exact date the programme will start and on which session they will be.

“The industry has very limited faces on our screens and these are the same faces we have starring in different films and thus contributing to the stunted growth of the industry,” Shirley Frimpong-Manso stated.

This, she mentioned, inspired the ‘Next Screen Star’ programme.