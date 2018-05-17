Sherifa Gunu To Make Ghana Proud @ Afrofest 2018

Sherifa Gunu

Sherifa Gunu is set to light up the stage and make Ghana proud at Afrofest 2018 in Toronto, Canada, on July 7 and 8 as part of the festival’s 30th anniversary package.

Sherifa, who will be backed by her full 13-piece band, will demonstrate to the audience why she has been tipped by international R & B star Akon as the performer to watch out for from Africa.

Sherifa Gunu is part of a Ghanaian delegation comprising businessmen and musicians participating in Afrofest, which is organised in Canada by Music Africa Incorporated.

The festival is the largest free African music festival in North America with over 120,000 visitors last year.

The nine-day festival will feature exhibitions, seminars and performances from all over Africa under the theme: ‘Africa Celebrates Canada’.

Over the past 30 years, the festival has showcased the best in African music, art, crafts, culture and food.

Ghanaian organisations lined up to participate in Afrofest 2018 are Lynx Entertainment, Family Tree Entertainment, International Business Synergy Ltd, Nasoa Services, members the Ghana Tourism Booster and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).

Andy Franco Osei, one of the performers at Afrofest 2018, revealed that the festival offers “us a great opportunity to showcase Ghanaian music and culture. I am really excited to be a part of this festival.”

On his part, Musa Muntari, business development manager and chairman of the Asante Chapter of Right Owners Association, added that the festival will enable Ghanaian and Canadian right owners to develop a working relationship.

Edward Opoku, the international relations director, indicated that business persons in the Ghana will be able to also exchange ideas with their Canadian counterparts in the creative industries.

Music for Africa, organisers of Afrofest, is a Canadian community-based organisation that promotes African music in Toronto through its annual flagship music festival, Afrofest.

The organisation is committed to enhancing appreciation and awareness of African music among Canadians and aims at making Toronto a hub for African music globally.