Sherifa Gunu, Others For Corporate Wednesday Launch

Sherifa Gunu

Ghana’s premium networking event dubbed ‘Corporate Wednesday’ will be launched on Wednesday, April 26 at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

‘Corporate Wednesday’ is focusing on promoting relationships among business stakeholders within Ghana to get together and share ideas amidst a soothing ambiance.

It will also create the perfect atmosphere for busy scheduled business personalities to meet, have fun, release stress whilst strengthening and making business contacts.

The launch which is expected to attract personalities from the business community will witness exclusive live musical performances from Sherifa Gunu, Yaa Yaa, Akablay and a host of others.

The organisers of the event, The Link GH, explained that ‘Corporate Wednesday’ brings personalities from the business community together. It will also bring together over 100 artistes from Ghana and other African countries to perform at the event which will be held during the last Wednesday of every month.

American singer, songwriter and actress, Kym Mazelle, who is also a two-time Grammy nominee is supporting the event.

Kym is regarded as the pioneer of house music in the United Kingdom. Her music combines R&B, soul, funk, house music, disco and pop, and she is credited as ‘The First Lady of House Music’.

‘Corporate Wednesday’ is a global brand with members in several countries across the globe. The event gives opportunities to participants to interact with senior business executives and find valuable ways to expand one’s knowledge, create partnerships and meet potential clients.