Sheikh Sharabutu Cup Morrow

FLASHBACK: Sheikh Sharabutu (In headgear) performing last edition’s ceremonial kick-off

Defending champions, Ashaiman will lock horns with Madina in the opening match of the 3rd edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup tomorrow at the Wembley Sports Complex in Kotobabi, Accra.

Ashaiman, who have won the first two editions of the competition, were incredibly drawn to play the opening match for the third successive time, having faced New Fadama in the opening matches of the previous editions.

After the opening match, Kasoa Zongo will face Ashaley Botwe Zongo in the battle of debutants. Both Kasoa and Ashale Botwe are participating for the first time.

Next game will be Sukura versus New Fadama, the base of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Mamobi will then face another new entrant Nungua Zongo, while Alajo will battle with debutants Koforidua Zongo for a place in the next stage of the competition.

Accra New Town will face Nsawam Zongo, while last year’s finalists, Sabon Zongo will play Darkuman.

The final match of the preliminary round will be between Tudu and Nima.

Winners of the preliminary matches will progress to the quarter finals and the four respective winners of the quarter finals will compete in the semi finals for a place in the finals.

The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup is an annual competition which brings together youth from various Zongo communities to participate in a football gala as part of social activities marking the end of Ramadan.

The competition, which is named in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, is also aimed at strengthening new bond among the youth of the various communities. This year’s edition will kick off at 8:00 a.m. and the National Chief Imam is scheduled to open the competition as well as watch the finals and present the trophy to the winners.

The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup is sponsored by the Dr Alhaji Adamu Iddrissu Foundation/Royal Bank and supported by NASCO Electronics, Palace Shopping Mall, Latex Foam, Afro Arab Group and Marwako Fast Food.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum