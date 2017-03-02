Shatta, Yaa Pono, Others To Rock Area Codes Jam This Saturday

Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono

As the nation prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary, YFM, Ghana’s number one urban radio station, will host the biggest independence day concert with the first edition of the ‘2017 Area Codes Jam’.

The jam is an annual entertainment show held in some selected communities around the country. The community entertainment, show put together by YFM and sponsored by Guinness Ghana, is expected to light up selected areas with music and thrill the youth as well.

According to organisers, the first ‘Area Codes Jam’ for the year 2017 will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Ghana Trade Fair Centre in La with a tight list of talented artistes, including Shatta Wale, Yaa Pono, Kofi Kinaata, Jupitar, Eye Judah, Eno, Sister Afia, Shegah, among others.

After a poll conducted on the YFM mobile app, the public picked La to host the historic edition of the ‘Area Codes Jam’ for 2017.

Commenting on the event, Lebogang Babe, Marketing Manager for Guinness Ghana Limited, said, “Guinness Ghana is proud to be associated with YFM Area Codes Jam. Guinness was brewed in 1759 and we are happy to celebrate Ghana through Area Codes Jam as we celebrate Ghana’s 60th anniversary. As you know, Guinness is a drink to the bold and vibrant. ”

The station manager of YFM, a Miss Naa, also stated that “Area Codes Jam has over the years maintained a high standard as the number one event in Ghana that brings entertainment to the doorsteps of the youth. This year’s independence day edition promises to be bigger, better with power-packed performances from some top Ghanaian artistes.”

However, a mammoth crowd is expected to converge at the Ghana Trade Fair Centre in La to witness groundbreaking performances by some of Ghana’s finest musicians.