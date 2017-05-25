Shatta Wale’s International Appeal Is Weak- Baby Cash

Shatta Wale

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Baby Cash Records, Cynthia Mireku, popularly known as Baby Cash, has observed that the brand image of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is not strong enough on the international stage.

According to her, Shatta Wale needs to work extra hard if he wants his name and brand to be registered on the international scene.

Speaking in an interview with classfmonline.com, the CEO of Baby Cash Records disclosed that her outfit has plans of taking over the management of the artiste to further project him on the international scene.

The Belgium-based Ghanaian entertainment personality mentioned that although the ‘Kakai’ hit maker seems to be doing well on the local scene, “I don’t think the Shatta brand is all that strong on the international stage and so we will like to take over the management of that brand to make it a stronger one.”