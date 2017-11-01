Shatta Wale Visits Nana Addo At Flagstaff House

Ghana’s ‘dancehall king,’ Shatta Wale paid a visit to President Akufo-Addo today at the Flagstaff House.

This comes on the heels of a recent birthday wish the President sent to the dance hall artiste via twitter.

In the tweet, the President asked Shatta Wale to pay him a visit at the Flagstaff House.

This relationship between the president and the talented artiste has engendered a lot of conversations in both social and traditional media.

Shatta Wale has done a song titled ‘Nana Be Shatta’ in keeping with this development.

At his meeting with the President, Shatta Wale showed him an international award he won and also asked the President to fulfil all the promise he made to creative artistes during the 2016 elections.

Akufo Addo assured him that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture was working hard at rolling out some policies that will benefit musicians and creative artistes for that matter.

Also present at the meeting was Bola Ray who recently presented a G-Wagon to Shatta Wale on his birthday.

Shatta Wale has a number of hit songs such as ‘Dancehall King,’ ‘Kakai,’ ‘Taking Over’, among others.

-Citifmonline