Shatta Wale Storms US

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale will on July 1 stage a live musical performance at the Play Station Theatre, New York, United States of America.

The ‘Ayoo’ hit singer will also rock the stage alongside a number of Ghanaian artistes based in the States.

Shatta Wale will be giving Ghanaian music fans in the States the best of dancehall music that Ghana has to offer.

He will perform some of his hit songs such as ‘Mahama Paper’, ‘Chop Kiss’, ‘Reality’, ‘Dancehall King’, ‘If I Collect’, ‘Kakai’, among others.

According to the organisers of the event, the award-winning dancehall artiste has promised music fans in the States the best of him at the event, adding that Shatta Wale’s performance on stage will be packed with drama, real entertainment, suspense and thrills from the beginning to the end.

The event is powered by LVC Entertainment, Boogie Down Nima and TM Entertainment.