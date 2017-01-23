Shatta Wale Storms Cape Coast

Shatta Wale

Come Saturday, February 18, the Cape Coast Sports Stadium will witness another historic live musical performance from Shatta Wale, who is billed to perform at an event dubbed ‘Shatta Wale Live In Cape Coast Sports Stadium’.

Shatta Wale is expected to delight fans with all his danceable songs which will turn the venue into a dancehall.

The show will see Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, perform from his extensive catalogue, including from his commercially successful After The Storm album, as well as an ample mixtape material.

The show is a partnership with Wale’s Shatta Movement Empire, Shatta Movement Family and Solash Entertainment.