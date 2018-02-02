Shatta Wale Signs Recording, Marketing Deal With Zylofon Media

Shatta Wale in a pose after the event

Shatta Wale has signed a three-year recording deal worth US $1.5 million with Zylofon Media.

The controversial dancehall artiste was unveiled on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at the company’s head office at East Legon in Accra.

Shatta Wale now joins Stonebwoy, Becca, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing and Obibini who were signed on the record label last year.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah, the record label will be in-charge of the branding, production, distribution and marketing of Shatta Wale’s songs for a period of three years.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Shatta Wale expressed his gratitude to the Chief Executive Officer of (CEO) Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, for making him part of the Zylofon family.

“I am seeing today as a special day just because I was praying to God to give me a record label, not just a record label but a good one, of course. Nana Appiah (CEO of Zylofon Media) has made it possible for me and I am happy about it,” he revealed.

On his part, Nana Appiah Mensah stated that the signing of Shatta Wale is not to create competition among signees of the company but rather among Ghanaian and foreign artistes.

He further stated that Zylofon Media would do well to put Shatta Wale on the international scene. “Zylofon will take him global,” he said.