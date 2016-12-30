Shatta Wale, Qwesi Oteng Others Headline Tigo Festival On Saturday  

Shatta Wale

Telco giant, Tigo Ghana will be ushering Ghanaians into the New Year with an exciting musical and fireworks experience dubbed Festival of Lights.

The festival which would take place at the Junction Mall in Nungua Accra, on Saturday December 3, would feature performances by top artistes Shatta Wale, Qwesi Oteng, Obaapa Christie (Christiana Love) and the Patch Bay Band.

The Festival of Lights” is an innovation under Tigo Music initiative aimed at providing unique access to great music experience to its users.

The event will also feature stunning fireworks like those seen around the world in London, Australia and Dubai on New Year’s Eve, supported with great musical performances from a stellar line-up gospel and contemporary talents.

It will provide a perfect way to usher in the New Year, taking over the capital’s skyline with spectacular fireworks and nonstop live music by; Shatta Wale, Qwesi Oteng, Obaapa Christie (Christiana Love) and the Patch Bay Band

The ceremony is expected to gather thousands of music fans at the Nungua Junction Mall, because unlike most New Year firework display events, this is fully open to the public.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com)