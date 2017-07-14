Shatta Wale, Burna Boy To Headline ‘Ghana Meets Naija UK’

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Burna Boy have been named as the headline artistes for the maiden edition of a musical concert dubbed ‘Ghana Meets Naija UK’ which will take place on August 25 at the O2 Arena in London.

They are expected to delight fans with their danceable songs and stagecraft.

The concert is being organised to celebrate what the two countries (Ghana and Nigeria) have in common as neighbouring countries, and not as a battle for musical supremacy.

Sharing the idea for taking the concert to UK, a source close to the organiser said, “We definitely want to extend the ‘Ghana meets Naija’ fever to Europe, and we are starting this year with UK.”

“We are very excited to bring Shatta Wale and Burna Boy together to perform at the event. The presence of the two artistes will guarantee a stunning and memorable music spectacle on August 25,” he said.

According to him, the event will also feature an incredible line-up of Ghanaian and Nigerian award-winning hip-hop, hiplife and dancehall artistes who have a number of hit and danceable songs to their credit.

He disclosed that the full list of other performing artistes invited to perform alongside Shatta Wale and Burna Boy will be unveiled at the launch of the official launch of the event in London soon.

By George Clifford Owusu