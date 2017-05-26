Shatta Wale Begs VGMA

Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has pleaded with Charterhouse, the organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), to reinstate him into the award scheme.

According to Citi Showbiz’s report, he made this humble request when he was hosted by George Quaye on GH One Television’s Pundit last night.

When asked if he wanted to be part of the award scheme again, he said his inclusion to the VGMA was time overdue.

“I have to be there. VGMA is like national anthem. It is God bless our homeland Ghana erhh. I have apologised so many times and don’t know how people want this thing to be done but you know me I wish we take this case from court because it is entertainment,” he said.

When asked if he was ready to go through the processes to get the issue with Charterhouse resolved, he answered in the affirmative.

“I am ready to do that any time soon my brother. My fans are always worried. ‘Oh Shatta this year you have to go to VGMA,’” he quipped.

He added that he had matured from certain things he did in the past and had learnt to work harder to make it on the international music market.

“Right now I’m mature enough to say sorry when I have to say sorry,” he added.

Shatta Wale was ‘banned’ from the VGMA in 2014 after making disparaging statements about the organisers of the award. Currently, the issue is still in court.