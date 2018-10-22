Shatta Wale Battles Olamide, Others @ BF SUMA Connect

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Olamide from Nigeria have been named the headline artistes for the much anticipated concert dubbed ‘BF SUMA Connect’.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 27 at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, the organisers are stopping at nothing to ensure that the two artistes deliver their very best at the concert.

According to the organisers, Shatta Wale and Olamide will treat patrons to unforgettable live musical performances. They will be supported by an impressive selection of artistes who will also ensure back-to-back performances all night.

Currently, all eyes are on Olamide and Shatta Wale, whom many Ghanaian and Nigerian music fans are dying to see live on stage this Saturday.

The artistes billed to perform alongside Shatta and Olamide are Tiwa Savage, Wendy Shay, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, La Même Gang, Dope Nation, among others.

With this unique line-up, the event will be another history in the making, as music lovers will troop to the venue to watch their favourite artistes perform.

BF SUMA Ghana Connect 2018 is produced by Empire.

By George Clifford Owusu