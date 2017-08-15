Shatta Wale Battles Burna Boy @ ‘Ghana Meets Naija UK’

Shatta Wale

There will be fireworks at the 02 Arena in London on August 25, 2017, as Shatta Wale and Nigeria’s Burna Boy mount one stage to prove ‘who is who’ at the maiden edition of the ‘Ghana Meets Naija UK’ concert.

Some selected performing artistes from Ghana and Nigeria are expected to battle it out on one night on one stage, and BEATWAVES has gathered that the Nigerian team of artistes would be led by Burna Boy.

Ghana, reports also say, would also be led by the self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, of ‘Taking Over’ fame.

“The event is all about unification and brotherliness within the spirit of having fun with our Nigerian brothers and sisters. We have lots in common and there is no better way to express that than through musical concert,” the organisers told BEATWAVES.

With the biggest hitmakers and chart-toppers in Ghana and Nigeria, the maiden edition of the ‘Ghana Meets Naija UK’ concert is perhaps the most highly-anticipated edition, and it is sure to exceed all expectations as has been achieved in the Ghana’s edition held on May 27 this year.

“A very big surprise and you can hold us to that. We have the ‘Undisputed’ man Shatta Wale, who is receiving great reviews all over the continent and doing great stuff. We are bringing Burna Boy, who is doing great in Nigeria; he has a huge fan base in London. We also have another hottest artiste on the block now. His name is Stonebwoy and he is coming in to just smash it,” a source close to Empire Entertainment, organisers of the event, added.

Shatta Wale, who is expected to deliver one-and-half hour’s non-stop high energy performance, has promised his fans in UK to watch out for a great performance from him.

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the event include Kwamz and Flava, Rashelle Blue, Eugy, Sona, among others.

Top DJs who have also been invited to rock the stage alongside the musicians are DJ Mensa, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Alordia, DJ Fiifi and DJ Montana.

By George Clifford Owusu