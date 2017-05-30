Shatta, Tiwa Savage, Others Thrill Fans @ ‘Ghana Meets Naija’

Shatta Wale

The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra was set ablaze last Saturday, May 27 when patrons who attended the ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ concert danced the night away.

Patrons were delighted by the extraordinary performances from the stars who displayed their excellent stagecraft and dancing skills.

The 2017 edition of the ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ witnessed electrifying performances from award-winning artistes such as Shatta Wale, M.anifest, Kwadwo Nkansah, Article Wan, Lilwin, Eno, among others.

The Ghanaian artistes also rocked the stage alongside their Nigerian counterparts such as Falz, Davido and Tiwa Savage.

One artiste who also thrilled music fans to their satisfaction was Davido who has never ceased to amaze showbiz lovers. On the night, he was full of energy and his stagecraft was equally good.

The Nigerian hip-hop artiste mounted the stage with fire and was consistent throughout his stage performance. He was lively and his attitude on stage was extremely excellent.

Another Nigerian female singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, known in show business as Tiwa Savage, also rocked the concert with terrific performances. Her dancers were superb on stage.

She kept music fans on their feet, screaming at the top of their voices, singing and dancing along from start to the end of her slot.

M.anifest who also performed at the event failed to impress a section of the music fans who witnessed the event though, he did his best.

The highly-patronised concert was organised by Empire Entertainment.

By George Clifford Owusu

