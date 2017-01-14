We Shall Overcome – Nana Declares

Apostle Opoku Nyinah welcoming President Nana Akufo-Addo at Gomoa Fetteh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is very confident about his government’s ability to surmount several challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking at the ‘Global Ministers and Wives Conference 2017’ hosted by the Church of Pentecost (CoP) at the Pentecost Convention Centre in Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region yesterday, he admitted, “We have challenges ahead of us as a country – the management of our economy, the development of our system of education and of healthcare, the employment that we have to find for our young people.”

Confidence

He, however, assured that “but they are challenges that can and will be overcome. I have no doubt about it, provided at all times the belief that we have as Christians, the belief that there is one God and the mission of Jesus Christ on earth infuses everything that we do.”

President Akufo-Addo quoted a passage in the holy scriptures which says “Not everyone who says to me ‘Lord, Lord’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, except he who does the will of my father which is in heaven,” to support his conviction.

For him, “What Christ notes [in that passage] is that, it isn’t just the invocation of his name, but it is how you live and act that points your way to salvation.”

He stressed the need for all believers to make it their creed, purpose and goal.

Earlier on Thursday, the president revealed that “Our economy is in difficulty.”

He stated that he had tasked parliament to expedite action on his ministerial nominees to enable him hit the ground running to revive the economy.

Expectation

“I’m expecting that the House will act expeditiously so that the government can begin to deliver on the promises and commitments we have made to the Ghanaian people,” was how he put it when he announced the final round of ministers-designate at the presidency.

Nana also took the opportunity to thank the Church of Pentecost for its support during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

“I have no doubt that this wonderful thing that God has brought in my life and in the life of the New Patriotic Party has a lot to do with the prayers and the blessings I received from you. Apart from thanking the national leadership, I also want to thank pastors and the various communities across Ghana for being so hospitable by opening their churches to me and my colleagues; God continue to bless you,” he underscored.

Gratitude

He extended a special appreciation to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, saying “These last few years, he has done me a great favour and privilege of praying with me regularly all through the year.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo revealed in a touchy mood that “I go to visit him and I’m well known in his house. I had a great deal of warmth and sincerity; he has taken it upon himself to provide me with spiritual guidance and I am very grateful to him.”

Charge

He charged all believers that “we have a duty as citizens to make that belief count in the way in which we behave as citizens…; religion doesn’t mean just prayer and worship; it is also how you behave and act in your everyday life as a citizen.

“What we have to do is to make sure that the beliefs that we have impact on us in our everyday lives; if we do that, I know that our country and our society will all be in a better place than where they are now.

On his part, Apostle Nyinah offered special prayers for the president and his government to succeed, praying for wisdom, knowledge, understanding and the fortitude to steer the affairs of the nation.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu