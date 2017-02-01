‘We Shall Endorse Nana’s Choice’

President Nana Akufo-Addo

GEORGE Owusu Ansah, Assemblyman for Apatrapa in Kumasi, says he and his colleagues will endorse any person that the presidency will elect as Kumasi Mayor.

Rumours making rounds in Kumasi indicated that Kumasi assemblymen had declared their staunch support for Nana Kofi Senya, Assemblyman for New Suame, for the mayor position.

The assemblymen, according to reports, had vowed to reject any person that would be elected as mayor if Nana Kofi Senya was overlooked for the enviable position.

But Owusu Ansah stated that there was no iota of truth in the speculation which was making rounds across the media landscape in Kumasi lately.

He assured that the assemblymen were ready and prepared to support anybody that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would elect as the next mayor of Kumasi.

According to him, it was a fact that a bulk of the assemblymen in Kumasi, including him, wished that Nana Kofi Senya, who was their colleague, would be elected as the next mayor of the city.

Speaking on Nhyira FM, the Apatrapa Assemblyman, however, indicated that the assemblymen would not protest if the president decides to elect a different person for the top job.

He said the president knows better, regarding the plans of his administration to develop Kumasi so the assemblymen would wholeheartedly support any person that he would settle on as mayor.

Mr. Owusu Ansah therefore implored the populace to reject rumours making rounds, which indicated that the assemblymen would only support Nana Kofi Senya and nobody else for the top job.

According to him, the assemblymen only wished to see the effective transformation of Kumasi so they would not indulge in any act that would impede the development of the city.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi