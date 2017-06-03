We Shall Beat Kotoko Again …Olympics Coach Taunts

Tom Strand

Great Olympics head trainer Tom Strand has said plainly ahead of their clash with Kotoko that the worst results he will record in Kumasi is a draw.

Strand masterminded Kotoko 2-0 fall in Accra barely a month ago in the first leg fixture, and he is optimistic his charges have grown twice in confidence to repeat the dose regardless of the venue.

“We shall beat Kotoko again, the team is getting there by the day, the confidence level is high, and I can tell you that we will pick all the points,” he said in an interview.

However, Kotoko’s renaissance, the only side that recorded an away win last Sunday when the travelled to Tema questions coach Strand’s stand in tomorrow’s game at Baba Yara.

Another game the bookmakers have tipped to produce fireworks is the WAFA-Hearts clash at Sogakope.

The homeside considers the clash as payback time for the first leg loss in Accra and with Hearts’ current good run, the stakes appear higher.

Other games will see Bolga All Stars hosting Inter Allies with Medeama travelling to play Elmina Sharks.

Bechem appear on a redemption mission after losing heavily last weekend when they host Wa All Stars with Liberty Professional playing as guests of Tema Youth.

Today at the Golden City Park, Chelsea will host current leaders Aduana Stars in a regional derby, while Ashgold stay home to play Ebusua Dwarfs tomorrow.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum