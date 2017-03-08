Shalina Salutes Ghana

The Country Director of leading pharmaceutical company, Shalina Healthcare, Prashant Gaur, has a congratulated the government and people of Ghana on the occasion of the country’s 60th Independence anniversary.

Speaking in a Football For Humanity program, a project under the auspices of UEFA; using the beautiful game of football to promote peace in Africa, Gaur described Ghanaians as hospitable saying, “It is no wonder that Ghana has always remained one of the preferred investment destination to foreign investors who desire to do business in Africa.”

He advised Ghanaians to consider the 60th milestone as an occasion to renew their faith in the country and support the government of the day to realize its goals to benefit every citizen of Ghana.

From The Sports Desk