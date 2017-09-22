Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue Announce Joint Album ‘Pen & Paper’

Kwame Blay, Shaker & Ko-jo Cue

Two fast-rising artistes, Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue, who are on BBnZ Live label, have announced their first-ever collaborative album titled ‘Pen & Paper’.

This was made known at a press soirée held on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the new offices of the BBnZ Live located at the Nima Police Station in Accra.

The 12-track album, according to the duo, is targeted at winning many awards at next year’s Ghana Music Awards, including the album of the year, hip-hop album of the year and video of the year.

Kwame Blay, one of the directors of BBnZ Live, also disclosed that the label has plans in place to push the album to the maximum length.

He said the marketing, distribution and other strategic plans to help push the album are already in place.

The album release date will be announced on September 27, according to the management.

The official video for the title track which was directed by Esianyo Kumordzi is ready and will soon be aired on some of the local television stations across the country.