Shake Up In Police; Dampare Moved From Operations

Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu has embarked on a shake up of the service in the wake of the rising spate of robberies in the country.

According to a statement sighted by Starrfmonline.com, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Director General of Police Operations has been moved to head the Research department of the service.

He is to be replaced by the Eastern regional commander DCOP Simon Afeku.

Below is a Copy of the list of changes

So far about 40 robbery cases have been recorded since the beginning of the year.

In the most recent attacks, one person was killed and huge sums of monies stolen after robbers struck in Accra and Tema in broad daylight within two days.

On Thursday evening, a mobile money vendor is reported to have been stabbed at an area close to East Legon while a woman was robbed of GHC9000 after visiting a bank Friday.

-Starrfmonline