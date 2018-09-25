Shai Ngmayem Festival Begins First Week In October

Larkour Adjettey

Acting President of the Shai Traditional Council, Nene Teye Kwesi Agyemang IV, has announced that the Shai Ngmayem Festival will begin in the first week of October.

He said the theme for the festival is “Promoting Unity through Culture to Enhance Development”. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to grace the occasion as the special guest of honour at the grand durbar slated for Saturday, October 6.

Nene Agyemang made this known to the Ghana News Agency at Dodowa and invited all to join them in the celebrations.

He said there would be a trip to their ancestral home at the Shai Hills and pay visits to some tourist sites and that this year’s festival would not only be used to showcase their rich culture but their rich heritage, which is yet to be developed.

The acting president said Dodowa is a historical town and appealed for the development of its tourist sites to raise some revenue for the country.