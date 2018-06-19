SG Ghana Celebrates African Union

5th Group Winners from the Audit, Human Resource and Logistics and Support units in their African wear

Societe Generale Ghana Bank celebrated Africa Union (AU) Day with a colourful display of traditional wear by its staff on Thursday at all its branches across the country.

Even though AU Day fell on the Friday that followed, the staff were not left out of the festivities.

The bank celebrated the day to promote African unity and cultural diversity.

Staff dressed in various traditional attires, took pictures and posted them on Facebook and Twitter.

Staff also competed to see who got the most likes and shares on social media (Facebook and Twitter).

Winners got various prizes from the bank, creating a huge buzz on social media with other individuals and institutions joining in the spree.

The top prize went to a member of the Bank’s Direct Sales Team under Retail Banking for the most likes and shared individual shot, and the Best Group shot went to a combination of the Audit and Organisation & Project Teams.

The best individual shot got a two-night stay at the plush Royal Senchi Hotel at Akosombo and the group got vouchers to shop at a super store.

The bank has held a series of exciting social media competitions for staff and customers alike, with the most notable being the Val’s Day competition held in February, this year.

Societe Generale Ghana is one of the leading banks in Ghana with 42 networked branches across the country.

The bank currently has one of the lowest loan rates in the industry.

It recorded one of the highest stock market prices on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in the first quarter of 2018.