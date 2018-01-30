Sexual Harassment Claims Hit AKROSEC

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, GES Director General

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of Akro Senior High Technical School in Odumase-Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region is calling for the transfer of some teachers over alleged sexual harassment.

The SRC, in a petition to the Ghana Education Service (GES), bemoaned sexual harassment by some teachers, which they claimed is negatively affecting academic performance.

The students called on the authorities to specifically transfer Evelyn Brako, (Biology teacher), Prosper Atidja, Justice Akor, Anaglate Emphson, Edem Atsoribo, Emmanuenl Koranteng, Rev Francis Adamsi, Chaplain, Sir George, William Sackitey, Andrews Teye, Isaac Koduah and Francis Agor.

“Some of the teachers engage in sexual relationships with the students and when students fail to accept their proposal, they (teachers) always find fault with them and punish them in class,” the students indicated, adding that “the students find it difficult to concentrate when these teachers come to class.”

“These teachers hate to see the female students mingling with male students,” they said.

“We, the student body, recommend that these teachers be transferred from the school so the students can have the peace of mind to study.”

They claimed the teachers had hijacked the suggestion box meant for expressing the grievances of students to the authorities.

The students also bemoaned the maltreatment of final-year students by some teachers, adding “this is also affecting them academically because they are missing classes and they have a few months to write WASSCE.”

