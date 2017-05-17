Several Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Northern Region

A scene of the incident

Scores are reported injured with at least one person in a critical condition after a gas cylinder exploded at the Lamashegu Industrial Area in the Northern.

Eyewitnesses said the gas cylinder was being used by a welder when it suddenly exploded in the area near the Guinness Ghana deport – a walking distance from the SADA office.

According to Starr News’ Northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko, several items including kiosks have been destroyed.

The explosion comes barely 10 days after a similar one at Takoradi in the Western region where scores of people were fatally injured.

-Starrfmonline