Seven Great Princess Gets Basketball Court

The newly-constructed basketball court.INSET: the school’s cultural troupe

Dansoman-based Seven Great Princess Academy has constructed a modern day basketball court at the school’s premises.

The school’s sports officials have indicated that it will be commissioned on February 7, which coincides with the official opening of this year’s sports festival.

Former Black Stars utility player, Sam Johnson, will join Saka Acquaye, Deputy Director General in charge of technical of the National Sports Authority (NSA) to open the sports festival scheduled for February 7 and February 9.

The competition commences with athletics, volleyball, table tennis, tug-of-war, soccer and handball at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex at Kaneshie in Accra.

Indoor activities such as chess, ludo, oware, scrabble, basketball and squash would be staged at the school’s premises in Dansoman.

The two branches of the school, the Lartebiorkorshie branch in Ablekumah Central and the Dansoman branch at Ablekuma North will be competing for honours and awards.

A specially built multi-purpose sports complex for the competition at the school’s Dansoman premises is also expected to boost the morale of competing students.

The three-day-event held annually is geared towards scouting for talents for the national cause while strengthening the physical health status of students.

The school, for the second year running, became the best school in the country after coming up tops in the 2016/2017 BECE.

And to commemorate the feat, Charles Nii Mensah (Shatta Wale), Priscilla Agyemang alias Ebony and Asamoah Gyan, all former students will stage a concert, with a rich cultural display coming from the school’s cultural troupe alongside the sports festivities to commemorate the event.

From The Sports Desk