Seven Great Princes Chalks Successes … In 2017 BECE

The Seven Great Princes Academy has topped all basic schools in the country in the 2017 BECE Results as the best for the second year running.

A research by the media found out that the school located in Ablekuma Central and North Constituency scored a grand aggregate total of 351 points on the Accra Mteropolitan Education Directorate 2017 BECE Results and Analysis to place first.

Followed by Lydians International School in Ablekuma South who came second with 114 points, and Gracedew International School who came third with 47 points respectively.

On grade per subject basis score, Seven Great Princes witnessed 57 students out of a total of 57 scoring grade one in the English Language paper.

In Integrated Science 55 pupils scored grade one while two had grade two and 55 out of 57 students scored grade one in Mathematics.

In French 56 out of 57 pupils scored grade one likewise the Ghanaian Language (Ga) which also witnessed 57 out of 57 pupils scoring grade one.

The research also found out that all 32 students who sat for the Home-Economics paper scored grade one.

The cummulative sum of the aggregate grades catapulted the school to the summit of the table for the sceond year-running.

Headmaster of the Lartebiorkorshie branch of the school, Samuel Abbey told some media persons who visited the school last Tuesday that the school has dedicated teachers and teaching staff which is evidenced in the performance of the school.

He noted that he ensures that teachers are always in class teaching and students are being comfortable with what they are taught.

According to him the school would not rest on its oars and would work harder to expect much better results next year.

“I expect a better results from candidates next year and ensure that all of them get their first choice schools as usual’, he told this paper.

Some students of the school the media spoke with recounted the past history of the school as an academic institution where high marks are obatined and hence their zeal to follow suit.

They maintained that the high competition among their peers also encourage them while stressing that the school’s record as the best in the country over the past years motivate them to worker extra harder to keep the status quo.