All Set For Volta Music Awards

The 2018 edition of the annual Volta Music Awards (VMA) ceremony will take place on March 10 at the Ho Technical University auditorium, organisers have announced.

The event is being organised by Eventic GH in collaboration with the Volta regional branch of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to reward and recognise the effort of music makers and stakeholders projecting Volta Region excellence through good music.

This year’s event is expected to attract over 2,000 stakeholders from the creative industry, who will witness a thrilling live musical performances from celebrated hiplife, highlife, Afro-pop and dancehall artistes from the region.

Some of the artistes billed to rock the awards ceremony are Edem Agbeviade known in the music scene as Edem, Keeny Ice, Kasare, Kula, Enamily, Mama Peace, Fiamor, Jah Phinga, Agbeshie, Kels De, among others.

According to the organisers, 27 categories, including popular song of the year and artiste of the year will all be awarded on the night.

Tickets are running at a cool rate of GH¢30 for regular and GH¢50 for VIP.

By George Clifford Owusu