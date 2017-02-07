Set Pieces Caused Stars … Says Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant has attributed the Black Stars poor show in the Gabon championship to set pieces.

To the Israeli trainer, Ghana could have traveled far in the competition if it had not conceded the set pieces which all resulted in goals.

He told this writer that ” The set pieces really caused us. In the Egypt game we conceded, in the Cameroon game, we also conceded in the Burkina Faso game.

“We could have avoided the set pieces, especially where they happened and that would have changed our story. The team showed great promise in the tournament, it’s a young team and has a great future.”

Egypt, Cameroon and Burkina Faso converted perfectly free- kicks Ghana conceded just after the 18 box.

Grant guided the Stars to the final in the 2015 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) few weeks after his appointment.