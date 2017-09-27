All Set For Miss Ghana UK Finals On Saturday

Some of the contestants

The organisers of the Miss Ghana-UK have announced Saturday, September 30 as the date for the grand finale of this year’s edition of Miss Ghana UK, the most prestigious African beauty show in the United Kingdom.

The event which will take place inside Gaumont Palace, 9 The Broadway High Road, London N22 6DS, is expected to attract thousands of Ghanaians and other African nationals.

The beauty pageant which is under the theme ‘The Silver Jubilee Edition’ is aimed at celebrating the richness of the Ghanaian culture and its beautiful women.

Miss Ghana UK is not merely a night for pretty faces, but rather the search for the most beautiful, intelligent, culturally cognisant lady with the interest and ability to market Ghana and its rich culture.

The 16 contestants are Francyn Amuah-Fuster, Gail Hammond, Janet Osei Berchie, Amanda Owusu, Natalie Wireku and Suzanne Diamond. Others are Abena Brobbey, Sveta Ankomah, Sheryl Odame, Priscilla Owusu and Esther Arthur.

The rest are Sabina Awuni, Karen Asamoah, Eyram Ahorsu and Rachel Osei Tutu.

Organisers of the event have promised a very historical and entertaining night for both the contestants and patrons.

Miss Ghana UK is one of the most prestigious and highly-acclaimed beauty pageants in the UK since 1993.

Ghanaian ladies have used the Miss Ghana UK platform to showcase their beauty, cultural awareness and knowledge.

Over the years, Miss Ghana UK has achieved several successes as a quality brand and one of the most respected beauty pageants, which is fully endorsed by the Ghana High Commission UK.