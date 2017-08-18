All Set For McDan Junior Tennis  

Sai (3rd L) with Aboagye Duah (Partially covered) and other officials addressing the media at the tennis court, Accra Stadium

All is set for the McDan Junior Tennis Open competition at the Accra Stadium Tennis Court, title sponsor (McDan Group) and organizers (Ghana Tennis Federation) have said.

The competition, that once served as breeding ground for the sport returns after ten years in hibernation and it is scheduled for August 21 to 26.

Obodai Sai of the McDan Group in a media interaction ahead of the tourney said the decision to support the juvenile competition affirms the multiple award winning company’s quest to revamp tennis in the country.

He said “We started the juvenile program by putting together a two-week camping program for the children at the Winneba Sports College. “We have been supporting tennis for close to five years, management thought it prudent to go to the basics (Kids) because in them lie the future of tennis, hence this program.

“Our desire to take tennis to the next level will come to naught if we don’t start with the kids. We chose the date with their vacation in mind to engage them to make good use of their holidays.”

Ghana Tennis Federation president Isaac Aboagye Duah hailed McDan for the vision and support for the sport.

At stake are scholarship programs and certificates for the over hundred participants aged between 12 and 16 who will excel.

The competition has received support from Twellium Industries Limited, producers of Verna Mineral Water and Health Net Clinic.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum