All Set For Lady Captain’s Prize

Lady Captain’s Price Golf competition. INSET: Lady Captain Peace Akwei

Preparations look set for the Lady Captain’s Prize golf competition at the Achimota Golf Club, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Lady Captain, Peace Akwei has revealed that 100 golfers(male and female) are expected for the 18-hole event this Saturday.

Stated in an interview “I am looking forward to a great golfing experience. Indications are that practice from the various golfers is peaking by the day for the golf fiesta.”

At stake are very attractive prizes for golfers who will distinguish themselves.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum