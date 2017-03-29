All Set For Ghana Beverage Awards

Ernest Boateng

Global Media Alliance (GMA) has announced that preparations are far advanced to host the first ever Ghanaian awards designed exclusively to reward stakeholders in the beverage industry.

The award ceremony which is under the theme: ‘Inspiring Excellence In Ghana’s Beverage Industry’, will take place on Friday, March 31 at the Accra City Hotel in Accra.

The CEO of Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, said, “We are thrilled that after a long period of preparation Ghana is going to experience the first-ever awards which will highlight the beverage industry. As our theme correctly captures it, our vision for this event is to ensure that the beverage industry continues to thrive while delivering value to the consuming public.”

He added, “The highest award for the night will be the product of the year. We are eager to see the joy of our awardees on the night. We are looking to hold this prestigious event every year. GBA is here to stay.”

The GBA is supported by the Food Research Institute, Consumer Protection Agency (CPA), Food and Beverage Association (FABAGH) and the Ghana Tourism Authority.