All Set For 2nd Asante Akyem Marathon

Bawa Fuseini, Ghana Athletics Association scribe (L) Saka Akwei, deputy Director General, NSA, Baah Agyemang and Wilson Abedu, NSA

All is set for the second edition of the annual Asante Akyem Marathon Challenge scheduled for Easter Monday, April 2 at Agogo in the Ashanti Region.

Instituted by Sportslife, a sports promotion, marketing and event management in Accra, the 42km national Open Marathon Run for both men and women will start from Ejisu, hometown of Yaa Asantewaa, through Effiduase, Juabeng, Oyoko, the historic town of Kumawu into Agogo.

At its launch at the Accra Stadium yesterday, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, Board Chairman of National Sports Authority(NSA) pointed out that the initiative was to unearth, nurture and develop talents for the future and also to provide another platform for competition for the long distance runners in the country.

It was Swedru-based William Amponsah, who finished first in the maiden edition, and as part of his prizes, he participated in the Dubai Marathon.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum