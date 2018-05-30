Sepe Lifts Zone Two Milo U-13 CL

Zone Two winners, Sepe Tampon in a group photograph with organizers

Sepe Tampon M/A Primary from the Ashanti Region dominated the Zone Two Milo U-13 Champions League (CL) held at the Prempeh College Park in Kumasi.

They defeated Techimantia Methodist Primary from the Brong Ahafo region 2-1 in a very exciting final game to find as the zone winner after both teams topped their groups and qualified to represent their respective regions.

The winners walked away with footballs and attractive Milo souvenirs while other participants also received some goodies from organizers.

Speaking after the event, Marilyn Ofori, Brands Manager at Nestle, commended the kids for the level of teamwork displayed during the competition.

“This is the way to go since the children are beginning to pick up some values like hardwork, determination and teamwork which is essential to development,” she said.

She added that, Milo was committed to the development of football at the grassroots level and looking forward to other exciting competitions as they build up to the grand finale.

“There are great talents across the country and it is a worthy course to give everyone an equal opportunity to compete for a chance to represent the regions and subsequently the country at large, “said Marilyn.

In all, 12 schools from the Ashanti Region and the Brong Ahafo Region competed in Zone Two with two schools emerging to represent both regions at the national finals.

The Milo U-13 Champions League train would head to Cape Coast Adisco Park, from today to June 1 where Zone Three, comprising the Central and Western region would compete for a place at the grand finale later next month.

The competition is also supported by the Ghana Education Service (GES)

