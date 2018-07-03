Senior Citizens Want NHIS Cover

Senior citizens receiving healthcare.

Senior citizens have called for the inclusion of diseases associated with old age in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Interacting with the media at this year’s 58th Ghana’s Republic Day celebration, the elderly disclosed that the monthly allowance they receive as their pension is insufficient to cater for the critical diseases associated with the aged.

They explained that most sicknesses that are associated with the aged are not covered by the NHIS, a situation that is having a toll on their health status.

“I am having a spinal problem and at the same time, diabetics and hypertension, and I cannot walk. It is very difficult for me to get somebody to help me to go to hospital and also pay my health bills, I am begging that government should support people like us,” Helena Azure, a senior citizen, stated.

Speaking with Citi FM, another pensioner, Mr Edward Nchor, said “If you are somebody with stroke, diabetics or hypertension among other critical diseases, the drugs are all very expensive beyond the ability of the pensioner now considering the pay baseline. We appeal to government to support the aged with some health initiative there should be an insurance to take care of extra expenses of senior citizens.”

The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, who hosted some senior citizens at his residence, praised them for their enormous contribution to the development of the region, adding that government is committed to developing and implementing policies for the aged.

He urged them to be ambassadors of peace and live exemplary lives worth emulating.

Mr Bukari admonished them to practise healthy lifestyles such as minimising alcoholic consumption, exercising regularly and avoid acts that have the tendency to injure them.

In all, 150 out of about 200 senior citizens across the region were given clothing for their respective contribution towards the development of the region.