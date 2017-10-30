Sene Chief Praises Akufo-Addo

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremey being assisted by the Kejeji queen mother to cut the tape to commission the assembly building

KYIDOMHENE OF the Kejeji Traditional Area, Nana Kronko Osore Sunkwa, has claimed that he and his subjects are satisfied with the policies President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government have implemented – only ten months in office – and has promised to retain the government in 2020.

The chief eulogized Nana and the government when the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, paid a courtesy call on him as part of a three-day working visit to the Sene East and West Districts to thank them for voting for President Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections and also to inspect some projects being implemented by the NPP administration.

Nana Kronko Osore Sunkwa praised the president for honouring his 2016 electioneering campaign promises, such as the implementation of the ‘Free SHS’ policy, the ‘One District, One Factory,’ ‘One District, One Warehouse,’ ‘Planting for food and jobs,’ and restoration of nursing and teacher trainee allowances.

He congratulated the president particularly, on the ‘Free SHS,’ which he said, had taken a huge financial burden off the necks of parents. He noted that the president is a leader who does what he says – unlike others who fail to honour their promises after being elected into office.

Nana Sunkwa, who doubles as the acting president of the Kejeji Traditional Council, said the chiefs are ready to partner the government to implement more pragmatic polices, assuring that they are ready to donate land for the government’s agro-based projects to create jobs for the youth in the district.

Nana Kyidomhene pleaded with the government to speed up the rehabilitation of the Atebubu-Kwame Danso road, which he said had paved the way for highway robbers to attack market women and others plying it. He prayed the government to upgrade the Kejeji Health Centre to a district hospital, saying the community had sponsored one of its members to read medicine in Ukraine and is ready to man the facility, if upgraded.

The Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, thanked the chief and his people for voting for president Nana Addo and gave the assurance that the government would implement all the NPP’s manifesto promises.

He promised that the Atebubu-Kwame Danso road project would be undertaken soon.

The minister later commissioned a new district assembly hall complex built with the help of the chiefs.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Kejeji