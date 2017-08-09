Semenya Blasts IAAF

Caster Semenya

Caster Semenya surged to a World Championships bronze medal in the women’s 1500 metres before rounding on athletics’ world governing body for its plan to reintroduce gender testing.

South Africa’s Semenya has been scrutinised for high levels of testosterone ever since emerging as 800m world champion in 2009, aged 18.

The IAAF wants to reinstate rules limiting how much testosterone female athletes can have in their bodies following research into hyperandrogenism.

The rule had been suspended by the Court of Arbitration for Sport for two years in July 2015 and now the IAAF wants it to return.

Semenya said: ‘For me I have no time for that. It’s been like this since 2009. For me, when you listen to music and have one song playing each and every time… it’s been almost nine years and it’s quite boring. I have no time for that.’

Semenya, the Olympic 800m champion, finished third as Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon won gold in four minutes 02.59 seconds on day four in London.