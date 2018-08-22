Sekondi Muslims Mark Eid-Ul-Adha

The Regional Minister (left) with some Muslim clerics at the programme

Hundreds of Muslims in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis yesterday held prayers to mark Eid Ul Adha, the festival of sacrifice.

The Eid Ul Adha festival is celebrated to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to Allah.

Addressing the worshippers at Sekondi, the Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kweku Afriyie, noted that it was important for Muslims to adhere to the teachings of the Qur’an and lead the faithful life the Prophet Ibrahim lived in order to receive full blessings from Allah.

He told the Muslims that quality education was one of the weapons to wage war against poverty and urged them to take advantage of the government’s free senior high school (SHS) policy and take their children to school.

He mentioned that the government’s laudable free SHS initiative did not mean that provision of quality education was a shared responsibility.

“It is sad to note that some parents don’t show any interest in what happens to their children at school”, he indicated.

He pointed out that government would continue to come up with structures and initiatives to help deal with the challenges facing the implementation of the free SHS policy.

“We should know that the impact of the policy cannot be maximized if parents hide behind the provision of free SHS and shirk their responsibilities towards their children’s education”, he stressed.

The regional minister averred that the current government was committed to the development of the Zongos in the country, hence the creation of the Inner-City and Zongo Development Ministry to aid in the development of the Zongos and inner cities.

He also admonished the Muslims to ensure that their surroundings were clean always since most diseases are contracted as a result of insanitary conditions.

He called on the various religious faiths to maintain the prevailing religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence that exist in the country.

He said without peace the country would not be able to provide the basic amenities that were needed to lead productive lives.

The Western Regional Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Ostaz Ali Hassan Ali, stressed that the various Muslim communities would continue to support the government in its quest to develop the Zongos and the country as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Nasara wing of the New Patriotic Party had congratulated Dr. Sheikh Mustapha Abdul Hamid on his appointment as the Minister for Inner-City and Zongo Development designate.

They have also thanked President Akufo-Addo for reassigning the former Minister for Information.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Western Regional Nasara Coordinator, Al-Labib Imam Ali.

“We hope that effective collaboration between the Nasara wing and Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid will be necessary for achieving the vision and mission of the president and vice-president”, the statement noted.

It continued: “We also wish to have a fruitful relationship with your ministry as a wing of the party in developing our inner cities and Zongos”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi