Sefwi Chief Arrested For Murder

The divisional chief (left) and the 4 other suspects

Nana Donkor Okyere Siabuor III, a 58-year-old divisional chief in the Sefwi Ahwiaso area of the Western Region, has been arrested by the Bibiani police for allegedly masterminding the killing of a retired educationist in the area.

Four other suspects who allegedly aided in murdering the educationist – Samuel Benson Kwakye, 68 – have also been arrested.

They are Adu Yaw, 35; Kweku Ntim, 38; Kofi Mduro, 57 and Kofi Jamal Attah, 26.

According to eyewitnesses, two pieces of rope were used to tie the neck and the feet of the man and was buried in a shallow trench in his farm on April 21, 2017.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, told DAILY GUIDE that one Thomas Nsiah, assembly member for Sefwi Ahwiaso electoral area, reported the case to the police.

Thomas Nsiah told the police that on April 20, 2017, Samuel Benson Kwakye, aged 58 years, went to his cocoa farm at Sefwi Ahwiaso, but did not return home.

The following day, a search party, including policemen from Bibiani district and some civilians found Samuel Benson Kwakye killed, with multiple injuries on the body at the farm.

The body was removed and deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital pending autopsy.

Later the Bibiani police had a tip-off of the whereabouts of the five suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Mr Benson Kwakye at a location at Agona Ashanti.

ASP Olivia Adiku said that four of the suspects admitted their involvement in the murder.

However, the divisional chief, who was implicated as the alleged contractor for the murder with the sum of GHc5,000, is yet to open up.

The suspects, the police officer indicated, are in custody pending further investigations.

Form Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi