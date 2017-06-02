Sefa Kayi Scolds ‘Mosquito’ Over ‘Irresponsible’ Murder Comment

Kwami Sefa Kayi

Host of Peace FM’s flagship programme Kokrokoo, Kwami Sefa Kayi has condemned comments by the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketia over the lynching of the late Captain Maxwell Mahama.

The NDC General Secretary, popularly called General Mosquito, speaking to Asempa FM Wednesday, noted that the horrifying murder happened “under the direct supervision of President Akufo-Addo”.

He stressed that ever since the Mahama administration handed over a “peaceful Ghana” to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the country has “known no peace”.

“From the beating up of a serving police officer at the Flagstaff House to the beating up of a Regional Security Coordinator, the disruption of a court process, the burning of toll booths, and the molestation of civil servants, the lawless culture of impunity has now reached the doorstep of the Ghana Armed Forces…The State has watched and sponsored its goon squads to unleash wanton mayhem on innocent Ghanaians…This is highly unacceptable Mr President” he stated emphatically.

Addressing General Mosquito’s statements regarding the incident, Mr Sefa Kayi was utterly shocked that he (Asiedu Nketia) would “play politics” with a sensitive issue as the murder of the Military Captain.

He described the comments as very “shameful and irresponsible” and further questioned General Mosquito whether he would have sought to score political points with the issue if the deceased happened to his child.

The seasoned broadcaster also condemned the recent practice of people capturing graphic scenes or others in distress with their handsets and sharing it later on social media.

He advised the general public to cease circulating pictures and videos of the sordid act since it is disrespectful to the family of the deceased soldier to see the video online.

-Myjoyonline